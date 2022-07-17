Miami Dolphins should retire Jason Taylor’s 99 sooner rather than later
Jason Taylor is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and on the Miami Dolphins Walk of Fame as well as the Ring of Honor but now, his number should be put to rest.
Yes, Jason Taylor should have his number retired and the Miami Dolphins should get this done sooner rather than later because it is long overdue.
The Dolphins have only three jerseys retired. Dan Marino (13), Larry Csonka (39), and Bob Griese (12). It’s time to increase that number to four.
Looking back on history, I can’t think of another uniform number that is deserving of being retired for good and why the Dolphins are waiting on Taylor to become number four is beyond me.
A first-ballot Hall of Fame member, Taylor checks all the boxes and brings with him as much credibility as Griese and Csonka. Like the other three, Taylor’s name is synonymous with an era of Dolphins history not likely to be repeated. Is that not a criterion for retirement?
It will be decades before another DE breaks Taylor’s sack record in Miami. It will be decades before another DE/LB becomes a first-ballot HOF player. Marino broke numerous records and held most NFL records when he retired so naturally his 13 being retired makes sense. You could argue that given the parameters of today’s NFL that if Griese and Csonka’s numbers weren’t already retired, they may not be. Taylor has the resume to have his number put away.
Since his retirement in 2011, no other player has worn 99 in those 11 years. The only thing that may be holding him back is the two seasons played on other teams but that wasn’t a problem for Larry Csonka who not only played for the Giants but left Miami for the WFL.
It’s a debate that has been around a while now but something that should be reconsidered once again.