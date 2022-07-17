Raheem Mostert adds speed and value to Dolphins if he stays healthy
Raheem Mostert is a lot more than just speed and now, he returns for a 2nd stint with the Miami Dolphins but his health is a concern.
Mostert is expected to be fully healthy by the time the start of the season rolls around which means he won’t participate much in training camp, if at all.
That won’t hinder his prospect of making the Dolphins roster. Mike McDaniel knows him very well having spent time with him in San Francisco.
In 2020, Mostert missed 8 games due to an ankle injury and he missed all of last season after suffering a knee injury two plays into the season. Now, he is with the Dolphins, has had surgery, and is ready to contribute. But can he stay healthy?
Mostert is 29 years old and when he is healthy, he is electric. One of the fastest players in the NFL and one that could give Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle a run for their money, it will be interesting to see if he maintains that speed when he is back to 100%.
Sadly, Miami Dolphins fans won’t see much of him this camp season but his absence will give other players an opportunity to get important reps. Again, this isn’t a big deal for McDaniel who knows him and it should help McDaniel and his staff identify the rest of the RB unit with more opportunity to see some of the deeper players practice.
Miami fans will wait but the important thing is to get Mostert ready to go for the season and even then we may see him brought back slowly into the regular season and that too could shape who makes and doesn’t make the roster in 2022.