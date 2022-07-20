Miami Dolphins: 3 most beaten to death storylines going into training camp
Rookies reported on Tuesday and the rest of the team is reporting to Miami Gardens on July 26th. The long wait for actual on-the-field action, not even actual games, but the bloodthirst for just a football being thrown to a player or linemen locking up with another lineman for just a second is at an extremely palpable level. The fanbase needs Miami Dolphins football of some kind or there is going to be a Police Academy 1-level riot.
This offseason has been one of the best offseasons, from a team-building standpoint, in Miami Dolphins’ history. Naturally, everyone had plenty to say and couldn’t wait to speak their mind when it came to all the moves and what those moves mean for the immediate future of the team.
That’s all well and good and that is how it’s supposed to happen. It’s the offseason and we love this team. Makes sense that we’re going to dissect every little thing that we can to pass the time.
But let’s be honest, there have been some topics that have been talked about so frequently that it is beyond annoying to listen to the breakdowns of those topics. I’m not saying that isn’t unnatural or inevitable. It is. I’m saying it’s insufferable to keep going over the same things over and over again.
And before you say it to me in the comments section, yes, I am aware that I and others here at Phin Phanatic and countless other sites help perpetuate some of the annoying, nails on a moldy chalkboard storylines. For me, when things are in the news and I think I can have a funny/entertaining take on it, I write about it. It’s as simple as that. But I get that folks will say that I and others are writing “clickbait” articles.
Full disclosure: everyone who writes anything wants people to click on it. Whether it’s me or Brian Windhorst, we want you to click on our stuff. I write solely on commission but I try and make my headlines as interesting/funny as possible as I can given the guidelines I have to follow.
Anyway, enough of the behind-the-curtain stuff. Here are the most beaten-to-death storylines heading into Miami Dolphins training camp.