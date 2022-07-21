Opinion: Miami Dolphins have a better chance at the Super Bowl with Jimmy G
The San Francisco 49ers have given Jimmy Garoppolo and his agent freedom to seek a trade partner, an NFL executive stated the Miami Dolphins are a possible candidate.
No matter how you feel about Jimmy Garoppolo one thing is for certain, he is more qualified to lead the Miami Dolphins to the Superbowl right now than Tua Tagovailoa. And that’s not a knock on Tua, Jimmy G has just been there and done that before.
Jimmy G has also put up way more numbers, clutch moments, and big wins than Tua. So by default that makes him the much more fit candidate to lead a team to contention. On top of that Jimmy Garoppolo and Mike McDaniel have worked closely during their time with the 49ers.
It would make this a perfect match, Jimmy G already knows the offense McDaniel is implementing and he would be coming into a team just as or even more talented than what he has right now in San Francisco.
All these things are true, but that still doesn’t mean that trading for Jimmy G would be the right move:
The Dolphins have made it clear that they want to see what they have with Tua Tagovailoa before they move on, and pivoting to a QB like Jimmy G would line the Dolphins up better short term. But then Miami would never find out what Tua could have been.
The last thing the Miami Dolphins want is for Tua to end up in a situation where his new team could potentially unlock his potential to levels Miami never did because they didn’t commit fully to him.
Tannehill was one game away from leading a team to the Superbowl and got exposed as a fraud now, but even when Miami let him go everyone kind of knew what he was.
Tua Tagovailoa is a question mark in the dark, which makes keeping him a scary thought because “what if he sucks and we waste the roster?”
But…do you know what’s scarier? letting Tua walk while he’s such a big unknown and giving another team the chance to unlock his true potential.
I will rather keep Tua, fail, be wrong about his potential, and then let him go. Then to let Tua go, see him win, and then look back on what could have been. A valuable lesson in life, exhaust all options before giving up.
Follow me on Twitter: @3rdnJuan