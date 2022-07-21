An honest pre-camp full 2022 NFL Power Ranking: Where does Miami land?
There are a lot of things that we don’t know yet about the Miami Dolphins like where do they really belong in a 2022 NFL Power Ranking?
Where do the Miami Dolphins fit into the overall scene in the NFL? Are they a legit playoff contender or are they more favorable on paper than on a football field? How many teams, entering training camp, are better than Miami, and do all of the playoff teams from a year ago still rank higher?
Miami has made a lot of changes to their roster and to their coaching staff and if Mike McDaniel can overcome his own first-time head coaching jitters, the Dolphins might be the surprise team of the 2022 NFL season. Or they could fall flat on their face.
Training camps around the NFL will begin this week and pre-season games will soon follow. Injuries in camp will inevitably shake up this ranking and once the season begins, it might look much different than it does today.
It isn’t easy to be fair in any assessment when you cover a particular team so naturally, some of the teams that I believe are better than Miami may not be teams you think should be and many others may find Miami’s ranking pre-camp way too high. Let’s find out.
Before we dive into the NFL rankings, let’s start with the AFC East and see where Miami ranks here first.
The Bills finished in first place last season and remain at the top of the division entering the camp season.
Miami made a dash for the playoffs in 2021 but couldn’t eventually overcome the 7 game-losing streak and missed the playoffs.
The Patriots held strong all year and made the post-season but NE has gone through a lot of change this off-season.
The Jets made a lot of good moves this off-season but they have a tough start to the season and too many lingering questions.