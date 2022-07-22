Every head coach in Miami Dolphins history, ranked
The top spot is undisputed, but where do the rest of the guys fall in our rankings of the best head coaches in Miami Dolphins franchise history?
The Miami Dolphins have a new head coach for the 11th time in the last 22 years (including interims), as Mike McDaniel becomes the newest head man trying to turn the franchise’s fortunes around.
He’ll have a tall task in reversing the mediocrity that has followed the team for the better part of two decades, but the front office has handed him a solid starting template for him to be successful early on.
It won’t take much for him to move up in the hierarchy of Dolphins head coaches from the past. There have been plenty who have tried to fill the shoes of the winningest head coach in NFL history, and none of them have even come close to fitting a heel in.
So what does McDaniel have to do to climb up the list? Here is a ranking of every head coach in Miami Dolphins history:
#9 Miami Dolphins head coach: Cam Cameron
If you’ve completely blocked the Cam Cameron Era from your memory, I don’t blame you, and I would like some tips on how you did it.
Cameron was a stain on the franchise. Not only does he have the worst winning percentage of any coach in team history, but he was also a Week 15 overtime miracle away from being the first to lead an NFL squad to an 0-16 record. He lasted just one season before being ousted by a new regime that enjoyed a 10-game turnaround.
The last time Cameron coached in the NFL, he was fired as the Ravens’ offensive coordinator in Week 14 of a season in which they went on to win the Super Bowl.
#8 Miami Dolphins head coach: George Wilson
George Wilson never really stood a chance. He was a mediocre coach for the Detroit Lions from 1957 until 1964 before he took over the helm for the expansion franchise Miami Dolphins.
Given the odds stacked against him, Wilson produced what could be called respectable results with his young and inexperienced team. The team went 4-10 in their second season, followed by a 5-8-1 mark in 1968. He was fired after the 1969 season, after which the fortunes of the franchise were changed forever.
Wilson went 15-39 in his tenure.