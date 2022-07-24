Miami Dolphins: 3 realistic goals for Tua Tagovailoa in 2022
What three goals does Tua Tagovailoa have to meet in 2022 if he hopes to keep his job as the starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins?
No matter where you stand in your fandom of Tua Tagovailoa, there is no denying that his job and future with the Miami Dolphins are on the line in 2022.
The Alabama product was the highest-drafted quarterback for the Dolphins since they selected Bob Griese in 1967, and expectations have been high for him during the early portions of his career. But due to a multitude of circumstances, Tagovailoa has yet to live up to the hype, and has both the fans and media second-guessing the selection, and rightfully so.
But the table is set in 2022. Miami went out and addressed needs all over the field on the offensive side of the ball during the off-season, including protection and weapons to go along with a hopefully-revamped running game. Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and others represent easily the most explosive group of weapons that Tua has had since his time in college, and we could see him reap the benefits this coming season.
So what does he have to do to win over the fans, media, and most importantly, the coaching staff? What marks does he have to meet, and what attributes does he have to have on display? And will they be enough for him to keep his job?
Here are three realistic goals for Tua Tagovailoa for the 2022 NFL season: