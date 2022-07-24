Miami Dolphins Jason Sanders ready to rebound in 2022
Jason Sanders did not have a great season for the Miami Dolphins last year but he should rebound in 2022 with a new holder.
There will be no camp competition for Jason Sanders and there shouldn’t be. He is the Miami Dolphins kicker and has proven his value to the team on many occasions. Last year, he had his moments but some of that could have been the result of a new ball holder, Michael Palardy.
The two never seemed to be on the same page, at least not on the surface. Will changing the holder make a difference this year? Many fans think so.
Thomas Morstead has been working with Sanders throughout the OTAs and mini-camps. He even said that Sanders is one of the reasons he has been to all the practice sessions so they can get on the same page.
Sanders signed a big contract extension prior to the 2021 season and was a first-team all-pro in 2020. Last season he attempted only 31 field goals, down from 39 the year before making 23 of them. It was the lowest percentage of his career, 74.2, his previous low was in 2019 when he made 76.7 percent of his kicks. In his other two seasons, he was at or above 90%.
Sanders isn’t a liability, far from it. He had an off-year but should rebound well in 2022 with a more experienced holder to work with. In addition, the Dolphins’ offense should improve giving him more opportunity to kick field goals.
He should also continue to be one of the better kick-off kickers in the league. Over his career, he has 224 touchbacks. 2022 should be a good year for him and we should see him return to the clutch kicker he was previously.