Miami Dolphins running backs: training camp battles and predictions
The Miami Dolphins have plenty of depth and talent at running back. What might they do with all of those players come Week 1?
The Miami Dolphins have quite the crowded backfield when it comes to the depth chart, and that might be by design.
New head coach Mike McDaniel will be bringing a new offensive system to Miami, and he has been known as something of a run game guru over his assistant coaching career. He will be taking over a unit that has been average at best over the last few years and was one of the many weak points on the team in 2021.
As we head towards the beginning of training camp in late July, the Dolphins running back room is one of the most crowded positional units on the team. There are players that are returning from last season, and new acquisitions who figure to be some of the leaders when it comes to rushing attempts and touches.
So which ones are going to make the roster, and what will be the in-game rotation when the regular season rolls around?
Here are the candidates:
Salvon Ahmed
Two seasons with Miami. 468 yards and 3 touchdowns on 129 rushes in 18 appearances.
Gerrid Doaks
Drafted in the 7th round in 2021, Doaks spent the entirety of his rookie season on the Dolphins’ practice squad.
Chase Edmonds
Edmonds is one of the newcomers and will be one of the players who have an upper hand when it comes to playing time and amount of allocated touches.
Myles Gaskin
Miami’s “feature” back at the start of last season, Gaskin had 612 yards on 173 rushing attempts, as well as 234 receiving yards. He had seven total touchdowns while playing in all 17 games.
Sony Michele
A late addition in free agency, Michele could be the acquisition that means the end for a fellow running back or two.
Raheem Mostert
One of the fastest and quickest players in the league, the newcomer from San Francisco has the most “home run” ability of anyone in the backfield.
ZaQuandre White
An undrafted free agent rookie out of South Carolina.
So who is going to be left standing at the conclusion of training camp? What will the depth chart look like? Here are my predictions:
Cut/Traded:
Myles Gaskin
Gaskin is likely the odd one out when it comes to the non-practice squad guys. It may even happen before camp, but expect the fourth-year pro to be cut or traded before the start of the regular season.
Practice Squad:
Gerrid Doaks, ZaQuandre White, Salvon Ahmed
Doaks and White will almost certainly be named to the practice squad if they survive through training camp, and Ahmed may be the veteran who is left off of the active roster simply for lack of space. The Dolphins had more than three running backs on the squad last year.
Backups:
Raheem Mostert & Sony Michele
It wouldn’t be a surprise to see either one of Mostert or Michele be the leading rusher for the Dolphins in certain games (or perhaps even the season). But based on recent performances and the injury potential, there is an odds-on favorite for the starting spot.
Starter:
Chase Edmonds
While a running back by committee is likely in the works, newcomer Chase Edmonds will have the upper hand at the starting job. His versatility and durability are reasons why he will be the man for the task, and it will be his to lose in camp.