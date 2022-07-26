3 Miami Dolphins offensive line camp battles that need to be watched
There are plenty of camp competitions that will begin when the Miami Dolphins take to the training camp field but three on the offensive line stand out.
This year, expectations have increased for the Dolphins, especially the production of the offensive line. Terron Armstead and Connor Williams were the two big free-agent additions and now they are being tasked with making Miami’s offensive line, a lot better.
Getting better on the Oline is something that Miami has tried and failed to accomplish. Can the two new faces be that much of a difference over the last three seasons? Maybe but it isn’t like the bar has been set especially high.
This year, despite the additions of Armstead and Williams, questions do still remain and that will make camp all that more interesting as certain players compete for starting jobs and maybe even a 53-man roster spot.
Rookies will report to camp on July 19th and veterans will follow on the 26th. Then, we will finally get to see what this 2022 Dolphins roster might actually achieve but the offense, despite all the changes will only go as far as the offensive line can take them. That starts with these three competitions.