Miami Dolphins: 3 story lines to follow for first week of training camp
The Miami Dolphins are set to start training camp for the 2022 season. Which story lines should we keep an eye on during the first week?
After a long and eventful off-season, we have reached the start of training camp for the Miami Dolphins. While rookies have already shown up, the entire team will be reporting during the week as football season officially gets underway.
There will be loads of eyes on South Florida during camp and throughout the pre-season. Tua Tagovailoa has been one of the most polarizing figures in the league so far in 2022 by way of the media, and the story lines about the players surrounding him will only add fuel to the blaze that is the expectations for the offense and the team as a whole.
There will be overreactions, days when the sky will be falling on Dolphins Twitter thanks to a report from one of the beat writers about a thrown interception. There is so much pressure for the offense to perform well in 2022, and the fan base will be eager to see them get off to a good start.
So what will those beat reporters be tweeting about? What should us fans keep a look-out for as things get under way?
Here are three storylines to follow during the first week of Miami Dolphins training camp: