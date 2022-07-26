The Miami Dolphins exposed Belichick after Brady left
The most forgotten story this year has been the downfall of Bill Belichick & the New England Patriots after Tom Brady left, the Miami Dolphins are a big factor.
After Tom Brady left many people thought it was only a matter of time before the New England Patriots were back to being contenders, they had the “best coach ever.” But no one predicted Bill Belichick would end up getting exposed for a fraud, and that the Miami Dolphins would be the biggest factor.
For a long time, Bill Belichick has been referred to as the greatest NFL coach ever, despite the dark clouds of controversy surrounding his legacy like Spy gate, deflating footballs, and countless other forms of cheating. Yet this is the man that holds the gold standard for what a premier NFL coach should be?
It’s sad that historic legacies like those of Bill Parcells or Don Shula have been overcast by Bill Belichick or as some like to call him: Bill Belicheat. It’s almost a crime how the media has held up Belichick’s legacy in such high regard despite all the turbulence in New England.
I guess winning cures all, but at what cost? Justice can be served in the most poetic of ways.
How the Miami Dolphins turned into the main culprit for Bill Belichick’s demise:
Let’s wind the tape back to December 29th, 2019. In case I need to refresh your memory this was the game that DeVante Parker cooked the then DPOY Stephon Gilmore for 8 catches and 137 yards.
The game where Ryan Fitzpatrick turned on the “Fitzmagic” and led the Miami Dolphins to a 4th quarter comeback win in Foxborough of all places, the cherry on top? A win for the Patriots would’ve solidified them as the #2 seed, giving them a bye week for the playoffs.
But instead, the Dolphins swept the rug from under Bill Belichick’s feet and sent the Patriots down to the wildcard game, where they had to face off a Derrick Henry who was averaging little under 200 yards per game rushing the past few games.
The result? the Patriots got their teeth kicked in and the game ended in desperation by Brady and the offense with no time left, where Tom Brady would throw a game-losing pick-6 to end the game. And to also end his career with the New England Patriots.