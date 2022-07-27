Best Miami Dolphins QB camp competition: Tua Tagovailoa vs. the media
Tua Tagovailoa will take the field for a critical third Miami Dolphins training camp with his future as the team QB in his hands.
When the 2022 Miami Dolphins training camp rolls around, the best overall camp competition, or battle if you want to call it, may very well be the one between Tua Tagovailoa and the media.
Since his arrival in Miami, no other player in Miami or maybe the entire NFL has been under such unwarranted scrutiny from the mainstream media. Every pass that he has thrown is dissected. Every rollout, misfire, underthrow, overthrow, and everything in between is regurgitated on the national stage. For many in the media, this is Tua’s final season with Miami.
Tua will be competing for his job. A horrible camp could open the door for Teddy Bridgewater but entering camp there is no “real” competition.
Because of the media hits, many fans have jumped off the Tua wagon and many others are starting to question his abilities. It is because of that reason this camp becomes so important. Fans need to see Tua shut up the talking heads. Not with his words but with his actions. Giving them nothing to complain about.
Last year, Tua was overly criticized for throwing four interceptions in a practice session that was practically a tropical storm. High winds and rain and yet Tua should have done better. These are the critics he needs to silence.
Tua won’t set out to shut the media up. He is going to enter the camp and try to get better in a new system. Learn the system and execute that system the best he can. If he succeeds, he will win this media battle, at least until the season starts. If he can’t, camp is going to be a relentless series of Q&As and microscope exhibits about why he can’t be an NFL quarterback.