Miami Dolphins: Top 3 players from day 1 of training camp
What an incredible first day of training camp am I right? The anticipation of seeing several of our favorite players arrive at the training facility was greater than wondering if that cop is going to pull you over when they end up driving behind you. There were many players that stood out, but these three players were the top performers on day one of Miami Dolphins training camp.
You may be wondering to yourself, “Sern, all the players did was report to training camp. They never went on the field or anything like that so what the hell are you talking about.” Maybe to the untrained eye that’s all that happened, but you can learn a lot from how a professional athlete enters a building for the first time of the year after months of downtime.
Take Aaron Rodgers for instance. Yes, he’s one of the greatest throwers of the football that has ever lived. But that guy knows how to make an impact on day one and as we all know day one is where you set the tone.
Would it have killed Tua Tagovailoa to come dressed up as Shane Falco or Richard Kimble(Harrison Ford) from The Fugitive? ̶H̶o̶p̶e̶f̶u̶l̶l̶y̶ ̶ Maybe next year.
It’s the little details that matter to me. It’s how I determine the players that upped their game and separated themselves from the rest. There’s still a ton of time for everyone else to eclipse these early risers with their play on the field and all that. But these players are the leaders in the clubhouse for top performers not just on day one of training camp but quite literally top performers of the 2022 Miami Dolphins season.