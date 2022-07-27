Redrafting the Miami Dolphins 2020 draft brings a lot of change
The Miami Dolphins had three selections in the first round alone of the 2020 NFL Draft but if they had a chance to do it all over, they may have made different choices.
If you could travel back in time and take a mulligan what might you do differently? If I were Chris Grier, I might start with the 2020 NFL Draft and make some changes. Obviously, any changes you make will have the “butterfly effect” for the rest of the draft and we can’t redraft the teams who pick in front of Miami but we most certainly, hypothetically, redraft for Grier.
The Dolphins had a lot of firepower in that draft. They had three first-round selections, two second-round selections, and at least one in every other round. All told, the Dolphins ended the weekend with 11 new faces on their roster.
Of those 11 players drafted, all but three are still on the roster but should they be? Curtis Weaver, taken in round five didn’t make it out of training camp and is now with the Browns. Jason Strowbridge is a free agent and sat out last season, and Malcolm Perry is with the Patriots.
So what about the rest of the draft class? Well, let’s jump in and redraft the Miami Dolphins’ 2020 draft.
Round seven, Malcolm Perry became expendable after Miami acquired a similar talent via trade. More on that later. Perry was more productive as a receiver where he caught nine passes for just under100 yards. Now, Perry, as we mentioned, is with the Patriots.
This late in the draft, there is no reason to redraft anyone else. Perry was worth the 7th round risk and it simply didn’t pay off.