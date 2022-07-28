Miami Dolphins 2023 free agents and who should get extensions
The Miami Dolphins have a solid core of players in place for the future but in 2023, the list of potential free agents is deep.
Miami made a splash this off-season with moves made in free agency and of course, the trade for Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins are set up to win sooner rather than later but it comes with a price. Eventually, players are going to leave to test the market.
In 2022, the Dolphins avoided losing Mike Gesicki and Emmanuel Ogbah. Ogbah signed an extension, but Gesicki is on the Franchise Tag, making him a free agent in 2023.
Currently, the Dolphins have 29 players in different forms of impending status according to Spotrac.com. UFA’s, ERFA’s, etc…
Some of these players will not make it out of training camp. They are one-year contracts with minimal guarantees if any at all. So how many FAs will Miami actually have to deal with in 2023 and how many are critical to the success of the team now and in the future?
Mike Gesicki sits at the top of the group but his future is in doubt even after the one-year commitment from Miami. Gesicki is going to get a lot of money in 2023 and it may not be from the Dolphins. It will depend on how well he acclimates to the Mike McDaniel offensive system and where Miami can allocate the money to pay him.