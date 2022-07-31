Mike Gesicki keeps it real: Miami Dolphins are good “on paper”
The fervent talk about Miami Dolphins training camp has excited a lot of fans but Mike Gesicki is keeping it real until it is real.
Meaningful football that comes with wins and losses won’t hit until September 11th and that might be a better time to ask Mike Gesicki about the excitement surrounding the offense.
The Dolphins’ top TE was asked about the excitement after practice on Saturday.
"“It’s still super early, so you don’t want to go out there and say a whole bunch of crazy stuff, but there’s definitely some talent. But I mean, that’s all on paper, so we have to go out and continue to have good practices. We’ll see what it looks like on September 11th when it matters.” – Miami Dolphins transcript release"
When asked about Tua and the inability to throw the deep ball, something that Tua has shown he is more than capable of making so far in camp, Gesicki said, “You guys said that. I didn’t say that”.
Gesicki has taken notice of the fans’ excitement from the teams’ fans as well. Fans are so excited that there is a good possibility that the 2023 season ticket sales could see a waiting list. But on the field is where it matters the most.
Gesicki has pointed out that everything is different once pads come on and that is very true when contact starts in the trenches.
Finally, don’t bother being worried about Gesicki and the franchise tag. He doesn’t really care about it right now. Gesicki said that he has to earn the new contract and he feels if he does that, he will get paid like a top TE. He also said that is a long way down the line. He is working to get better in this offense.
Interestingly enough, he was asked if there was a time this off-season that he thought a new deal might get done. He said “No”. When asked if that bothered him, he repeated, “No”.
Gesicki wrapped his post-practice interview by saying that he will see more in-line snaps this season and that in yesterday’s practice, he didn’t split into the slot once. That is an interesting tidbit considering he spent most of his season last year, in the slot. Gesicki also said that he is working on the blocking schemes for this offense.