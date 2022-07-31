Tua Tagovailoa gets unsolicited endorsements from his safeties
Tua Tagovailoa has been the whipping boy for the mainstream media the last two seasons but he has support from his Miami Dolphins teammates.
Tyreek Hill has been banging the Tagovailoa drum since he arrived via trade and got to work with him in the off-season. Now, Tua is finding more support from the team’s defensive players.
Jevon Holland tweeted a simple, “In Tua we Trust” and Brandon Jones followed that up with a response “Truzz QB1”. Why is that important? Because those two see more of what Tua is doing than the average fan or the hyped offensive players. They have to defend him. They see what he is doing.
Miami’s defensive players are seeing what fans have been hoping to see, an accurate passer who can indeed, throw the deep ball.
Typically, the media get to hear the company line from the players, the “he looks good” or the “He is putting in the work” type quotes but an unsolicited tweet from a defender can go a long way to show more than just support. It shows that they are starting to believe as well.
A good quarterback will win over his offensive teammates. A great QB will win over his entire team. When the defense wants to ball out for their QB, get the ball back in the hands of that QB, then the tide starts to turn.
Defensive players will go from trying to win games to trying to put the ball in the hands of another player to win games. That hasn’t happened in Miami for a very long time. It’s a good sign of what might be going on in Miami, even in this still early training camp.