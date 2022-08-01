Deshaun Watson suspension doesn’t change minds of Dolphins fans
By Brian Miller
When Deshaun Watson takes the field in 2022, and we now know he will, it will be against the Miami Dolphins in south Florida.
Earlier today the punishment from the impartial judge who was handling the case of Deshaun Watson was handed down and he will receive a six-game suspension. Far less than the league appeared to want and less than Watson probably expected as well.
For Dolphins fans, you would have expected an immediate “I told you so” response to the suspension. Another round of fans screaming that the Dolphins didn’t go out and get a top talented QB to run the team. Instead, there hasn’t been all that much talk of Miami missing out. In fact, most believe that his suspension should have been a lot more.
Getting into the opinion of whether his suspension is just or not isn’t a wheelhouse I want to drive out of but I too was surprised by the length considering others have done far less, accused of far less, and got far more from the NFL.
Miami still made the right decision in this situation. The uncertainty surrounding Watson last year could have resulted in Roger Goodell putting him on the commissioner’s exemption list thus ending his season, a season he didn’t play in for the Texans. Miami would have given up a lot of draft capital for Watson with no guarantees that he would play this year.
For the Browns, it is something they can stomach but can their fans? One of my best friends is a Browns fan and he is not happy about the trade, he too is surprised by Watson’s six games.
In Miami, the hopes continue to ride with Tua Tagovailoa and the new Dolphins offensive system that is being installed. Watson is gone and for many if not most Dolphins fans, they are perfectly fine with that and they should be.