Miami Dolphins: 3 realistic goals for Jaelan Phillips in 2022
Jaelen Phillips could end up being a key piece for the Miami Dolphins this coming season. Here are three personal goals for the second-year pass rusher.
The Miami Dolphins have had overall disappointing seasons over the last few years, but it has been their defense that has been responsible for keeping them in any sort of contention over that time.
The unit has been so solid, in fact, that the front office decided to bring practically the entire defense back for the 2022 season. Contract renewals were given out to guys like Emmanuel Ogbah and Sam Eguavoen, and the team bolstered its linebacker group by adding Melvin Gordon and Channing Tindall to the mix.
The defense is filled with veterans and players who are in the primes of their careers, but there are a handful of youngsters that the Dolphins hope can make a big leap this coming year. One of those guys is a second-year pass rusher, Jaelan Phillips.
Phillips had a good rookie season, albeit a streaky one. There were games in which he dominated, and others where the commentators never seemed to mention his name. But if he is able to string together a stretch of good games, there is reason to believe that he can be one of the most important and dominant players on the entire roster for the upcoming campaign.
Here are three realistic goals for Jaelan Phillips for the 2022 season: