Preston Williams not getting reps in Miami Dolphins camp is telling
By Brian Miller
Preston Williams was signed to a one-year deal in March but it appears that his time with the Miami Dolphins may come to an end.
There is not question that the Dolphins added a lot of receivers to their roster and that would make it hard for any player on the fringe to feel comfortable about their chances to make the team but when your rep counts diminish, it can get pretty bleak.
No other WR on the Dolphins roster has shown so much promise over the years than Preston Williams. An undrafted free agent who made his presence known and eventually the final 53, now finds himself in uncertainty.
Williams spoke with the media after practice on Tuesday and even his demeanor was a telling sign that things are not going the way he had hoped.
Williams may feel that his time with the Dolphins is up. He may believe that he has little chance of making the roster and not getting reps in practice will do that. On the other hand, there is film on Williams and Miami could be keeping him from getting hurt, he does, after all, have a history of being injured.
One thing is certain, he isn’t happy. His facial expressions say as much and the comments from those that viewed it are consistent in that same opinion.
What happens next for Williams? That is between the coaches and Williams. If he is looking for a quick release, he may get it soon but he should probably consider talking to his coaches about it first. Either way, talking to the media about it isn’t exactly the route to go regardless and that too could create some problems.
On the other hand, the WRs that are getting looks have played rather well so far in camp including rookies Eric Ezukanma and Braylon Sanders.