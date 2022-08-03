Miami Dolphins fell for the Tom Brady 1st round curse
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are now in an NFL historical category that only two teams have been in, they lost a first round pick.
We could go all the way back to the 1969 season when the Dolphins were docked a first-round draft pick for hiring Don Shula but that pick wasn’t forfeited it was given to the then Baltimore Colts as compensation. In addition, the NFL wasn’t the NFL at that time.
Miami was still part of the AFL in ’69 but the two leagues were merging into what is now the NFL. We can disregard this because it is more a traded draft pick than the NFL taking it away like they did on Tuesday to the Dolphins.
In 2008, the Patriots were docked their first round selection as a result of video taping defensive signals. Spygate as it came to be known.
In 2016, the Patriots again were docked their first round pick for deflating footballs.
Now, for the third time in NFL history, a team, the Dolphins this time, is being docked a first round pick. Tamper-gate?
There is one commonality between it all. Tom Brady. Brady was on the Patriots roster in 2008 and was a key part of the “deflate-gate” situation that included him destroying his cell phone and text message history.
Now, for a third time, Tom Brady is again a central figure in a cheating scandal. While he was personally fined and suspended for the deflation of footballs, it stands that he will not suffer any consequences for his involvement in this latest problem.
Brady was a willing participant and even though the Dolphins never landed or actually met with the QB, Brady himself was speaking with Bruce Beal and we have to assume Stephen Ross.
Of course history in Miami could have been a lot different if Brian Flores walked away after his firing. He didn’t. He had to be the whistle blower. Integrity of the game and all that other stuff.
The funny part about it all is that Flores never had a problem with Bill Belichick cheating in New England. In fact, Flores joined the Patriots as a special teams assistant in 2008 and was with the Patriots until 2019 when he joined Miami.
So like Brady, Flores himself was part of the entire cheating culture in New England. Apparently, if you can cheat and win, you still have integrity but if you lose, then it is a problem.
Either way, Tom Brady and Brian Flores both have been involved with the only two teams in NFL history to lose a first-round draft pick.