Miami Dolphins offensive line getting boost from Connor Williams
By Brian Miller
Connor Williams has played guard his entire NFL career but the Miami Dolphins want him to play center and so far, it appears to be a good move.
Williams has been “kicking-ass” according to his offensive line coach Matt Applebaum.
Michael Dieter, as Barry Jackson mentioned, has been in a walking boot most of camp. On Tuesday, Mike McDaniel said that his injury is nothing serious and he is fully expected to be ready for the start of the season in September. Regardless he is losing valuable time.
If Adam Pankey is “cross-training” at the position, he is making a case for the 53 man roster that will be decided after the final pre-season game. Pankey has provided depth along the line but Miami’s offensive line has been a problem for years.
Not much has been talked about concerning the offensive line. There was a video last week of Austin Jackson being driven into the ground but the play was away from him. Not much has been discussed about Liam Eichenberg and left tackle Terron Armstead is typically not practicing in team contact drills as expected.
With padded practices now part of the practice schedule, we should learn more about how the line is progressing but in reality, it may be the first pre-season game before we actually know if they are getting better or not.
As for Williams, he has embraced the move to center from day one and a team released video showed him sprinting out of the locker room onto the field prior to practice. If the Dolphins hit on Williams and Armstead can stay healthy most of the year, they should be able to improve but questions still linger with other positions on the line.
UPDATE NOTE: There are some reports that Williams is struggling with his snaps. This is something to keep an eye on as camp continues.