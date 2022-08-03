Miami Dolphins release Adam Butler activate Campbell
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins did some housework on Tuesday and made a move earlier this morning as the roster starts to shake-up.
Adam Butler was released on Tuesday with a “Failed physical” designation and it is being reported that the team has activated Elijah Campbell off the PuP list.
Butler spent one season with the Dolphins, 2021. He previously played four seasons with the Patriots. A decent defensive tackle, Butler provided depth along the defensive line but Miami still remains good at the position.
In 2021 Butler contributed only 17 tackles on the season, combined. He also added two sacks. There were questions as to whether or not Butler would make the roster heading into this season but he didn’t make it past the first week and never practiced given the fact he couldn’t pass the physical.
For Campbell, his return is needed. Last year Campbell contributed as the number four CB on the roster according to the Sun-Sentinel’s Omar Kelly who also pointed out on social media that Miami needs CBs right now in a bad way.
That being said, Campbell only appeared in seven games last season.
The Dolphins secondary has been torched at times in camp from the increased speed on offense. It is something even Xavien Howard has been working on as well. Miami will face a lot of speedy receivers in 2022 but not likely the combination they are facing in camp with Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Add to that Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmunds and the Dolphins offense is quick and hard to defend.
Members of the Dolphins defense have stated that the offense is not easy to read and that they too are seeing what fans are starting to see from the stands. Mike McDaniel is turning this offense around.