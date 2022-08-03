Miami Dolphins WRs looking good: Who is rising and falling
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins wide receiver group has been good on paper since the Tyreek Hill trade but a week into camp and we are seeing separation.
Between now and the end of the month, players will fight for their roster lives. Players on the fringe will hope to find at worst, a practice squad spot. If not with the Dolphins, with another NFL team.
This is the worst part of the season but also one of the best. Competition brings success and while the stress of a players future can be in doubt, the reality is this is when players start to shine, or fade away.
For the Dolphins wide receivers, this is a simple truth and already through one week of camp, we are starting to see who might be turning heads and who might be for the wrong reasons.
Two Miami Dolphins players that are practicing exactly like they were expected to.
Tyreek Hill has emerged as not only the vocal leader in the WR room but a vocal leader on offense, the entire offense. Hill has backed up his pre-camp talk with a stellar camp thus far but should we expect anything less?
More impressive might be that everything Hill said about Tua Tagovailoa is showing up in practices as well. In fact, Miami’s passing game is making many question the ability of the secondary to keep up.
Jaylen Waddle is well, Jaylen Waddle. He hasn’t budged the rising and falling meter because he isn’t rising and he isn’t falling. Waddle is playing exactly as we expected. Nearly perfect.
The rapport with Tua is easily seen and the addition of Hill has made life a lot easier for the 2nd year Alabama receiver. It is hard enough to cover Hill but Waddle’s speed has been on display since day one and that won’t change.