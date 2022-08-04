Miami Dolphins most overrated player according to NFLSpinzone
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins’ most overrated player, according to one website, is cornerback Byron Jones but is he really overrated?
Overpaid might be a better word but overrated? I don’t think Jones is overrated because he is exactly who many Dolphins fans thought he would be. A serviceable cornerback who doesn’t have a lot of ball-hawking skills.
NFLSpinzone.com posted a slideshow covering each team’s most overrated players.
The Dolphins didn’t sign Jones to be an interception machine. They brought him in because he plays well at the position. Yes, he was overpaid in many people’s opinion but it isn’t our money.
Jones has been solid for the Dolphins and while he did give up yards and receptions in 2021, he wasn’t targeted that often in one-on-one coverages because he was doing his job. Miami has a very good tandem in the secondary and Jones is part of that.
With Xavien Howard on the other side, Jones plays in the system well enough.
Perhaps maybe Jones is listed as the Dolphins’ most overrated player simply because no one else on the roster is? Howard isn’t. Tua hasn’t reached the level of being able to be called overrated, Chase Edmunds is new and Terron Armstead is a future HOF tackle. That leaves Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
They are not overrated. Now, they also said that Jonnu Smith is the most overrated player on the Patriots roster…that would actually be Mac Jones.