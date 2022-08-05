Miami Dolphins first week training camp recap and players who impressed
The Miami Dolphins have now been in camp for a full week. Fins fans are finally seeing what this team can become this upcoming season.
Trill Williams, an undrafted cornerback from Syracuse, has made himself seem like a strong candidate to win the fourth cornerback spot.
He already has two interceptions in the first week of camp. Williams along with former first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene seem to be competing for that number four spot after Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, and Nik Nedham.
Defensive tackle Adam Butler was released earlier this week due to a failed physical. Butler had two sacks playing with the Dolphins last season.
The team continues to grow under the new offensive scheme Mike McDaniel has brought to this struggling Miami Dolphins offense. Early on we have seen big plays in practice from a team that was lacking in that department last season.
Some young receivers have been making their mark with great plays. Fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma is giving this offense a different type of weapon.
Ezukanma is not the burner Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle is but with his 6’2 and 206 lbs frame he provides the wide receiver room a big body that can break tackles. He caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa earlier in the week.
Ezukanma is not the only young receiver making a name for himself quickly. Braylon Sanders is an undrafted rookie from Mississippi. Sanders is becoming a big play threat out on the field. For his first professional training camp, he already has a long touchdown catch and an impressive one-hander.
At Mississippi, Sanders averaged more than 20 yards per reception. In 2021, he had 24 catches for 549 yards and four touchdowns.
While some new receivers are shinning, more veteran Miami Dolphin players are becoming agitated. Preston Williams has complained about his lack of opportunities.
On social media, he aired out this issue. He has still not seen much work after he made his tweet. It is expected he may soon request a trade if his situation does not change.
Tight ends have not seen much work either. Mike Gesicki has not had many receptions. Hunter Long, a third-round pick last year struggled on Wednesday as he dropped two passes. He was seen working on catching passes after practice.
Tagovailoa has shown improvements with the deep passes. Connecting with several receivers for passes over 20 yards. He was quoted saying “I think people think I can’t throw the ball far.” Tagovailoa will look to continue to show improvements next week.
The Miami Dolphins have just started training camp and already fans can be excited for what is in store to come.