Noah Igbinoghene is not changing Miami Dolphins fans minds so far
By Brian Miller
Noah Igbinoghene is not going to shed the bust tag anytime soon and his play on the practice field isn’t changing the minds of Miami Dolphins fans.
No one has worked harder this off-season than Igbinoghene. He is trying to turn his career into something meaningful but so far, it doesn’t seem to be working out. His teammates were talking him up throughout the OTAs and mini-camps. Citing his work ethic and film study.
Unfortunately, Igbinoghene is still making the mistakes that by now he shouldn’t be making. He is biting on routes and player moves and allowing receivers to get behind him. He may be trying too hard.
Taken with the third first-round pick Miami had in the 2020 draft, Igbinoghene has struggled and given Miami fans plenty of reasons to criticize Chris Grier who also took Austin Jackson that draft.
Igbinoghene is running out of opportunities and the Dolphins will have to decide if releasing him at some point is the only option left. He holds almost zero trade value.
Both Igbinoghene and Trill Williams saw a lot of reps in the early week of camp with Byron Jones not practicing (ankle surgery recovery). Williams is having a better camp but they are going up against two of the fastest WRs in the NFL on a daily basis. Maybe Igbinoghene will get better as camp continues.
As of today, however, the lack of quality depth behind Jones and Xavien Howard is noticeable. Nik Needham is good but is situational and Williams is still learning. By now, Igbinoghene should be a lot better than he is, but Miami fans would take a simple, “good” instead. He should be replacing Jones by now, not just replacing him while he is injured.
Igbinoghene probably was never going to be an outside corner though, he seems more suited to being a float nickel back. More like what Brian Flores had in mind for Minkah Fitzpatrick. Maybe that is why Miami passed on Michael Pittman, Tee Higgins, and of course, Jonathan Taylor.