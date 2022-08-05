PFF says Tua Tagovailoa is the player most under pressure in Miami
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa gets zero love from the media but he is going to enter the 2022 season as a Miami Dolphins under the most pressure to succeed.
There are no young quarterbacks to push Tua Tagovailoa for a starting job this year. Teddy Bridgwater is the backup unless Tua can’t handle the workload. Following the NFL’s decision on the Stephen Ross tampering scandal, more crosshairs are on the Dolphins QB.
ProFootballFocus released a list of each NFL team’s players with the most to prove in 2022 and Tua Tagovailoa definitely deserves to be on this list.
If the tampering issues have shown us anything, it is that Stephen Ross may not have been 100% sold on his young QB. His attempts to land Tom Brady in 2019 were before Tua arrived but he also tried to get him after the 2021 season, two years into Tua’s career.
The media continue to question Tua about whether or not the team supports him. He believes they are “all in” as he stated in an after-practice media session.
Still, Tua has a lot to show his teammates and the NFL. So far his camp has been very good but it becomes much different when the defenders are allowed to hit you. That will happen in pre-season games and eventually the start of the regular season in September.
Tua is battling the naysayers and the doubters but he is really just trying to focus on his game and getting better to help the team win. At some point, however, he needs to succeed. He needs to prove to the executives that he is the right QB to lead this franchise for the next 20 years.