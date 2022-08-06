Skylar Thompson looks to throw a wrench in Dolphins roster predictions
By Brian Miller
The final 53-man roster won’t be final for another four weeks but Skylar Thompson is making a case to throw your predictions out the window.
When we did our pre-camp predictions back in early July Thompson was the third quarterback who would slide through to the practice squad but Thompson isn’t practicing for a practice squad and some other player is going to hit the street because of it.
You hate to see the cuts at the end of camp. Dreams are shattered and 100s of players will feel this, but if you can’t win a spot in camp, there isn’t much hope outside of being signed to the PS.
Over the course of the first week of camp, Thompson has given the coaching staff every reason to keep him around and if he performs well in preseason games, there is little chance Miami can stash him on the PS. Miami will have to carry three QBs and that means pre-camp 53 predictions will turn out a bit different.
According to reports out of camp, Thompson has been electric. He hasn’t thrown an interception since camp began according to Barry Jackson.
Is he locked to make the roster? No, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald points out that Thompson has missed some throws but everyone misses throws and this Kansas State rookie will go through those ups and downs.
Still, he is doing what he needs to do. He is getting better and that is what you want from a young QB. He is not challenging for the starting job and he isn’t really a legit challenger for the backup job either. Teddy Bridgewater has that locked up but beyond the 2022 season, Thompson could be the guy who stands behind Tua waiting for his shot.
Thompson’s big arm doesn’t go unnoticed. Fans have seen it at practices and tape from his college days is easy to find.
There is still a long road ahead to make the roster but it won’t be for not giving everything he has to do it. There is something here that Miami needs to cultivate. If they can, they may have a gem on their hands and whether Tua works out or not, having two capable QBs is always a need in the NFL. It only takes one opportunity to change the direction of a franchise.