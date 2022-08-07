Mike McDaniel says some Dolphins players coached to not get beat
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans already see a huge difference in training camp compared to the last decade and now, Mike McDaniel may have given a clue why.
According to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, Mike McDaniel said that some of the players on the team were in previous schemes where they were coached not to get beat instead of being coached to attack.
If this is accurate, and there is no reason to believe that it is not, it would show why, especially on offense, there were so many issues with blocking alone. It could also explain why the linebackers didn’t attack as much and were at times more a read and react.
Surprisingly, Brian Flores was able to get a top 10 defense out of his players but we all know that Miami was sometimes not as aggressive as we had hoped and this could explain some of it.
We can’t assume that all of the players were asked to play this way. Obviously, guys like Emmanuel Ogbah and Jerome Baker as well as Xavien Howard and a couple of other defenders were coached to be aggressive but what about some of the offensive linemen? What about Mike Gesicki who wasn’t really coached up to block? For that matter, what about Tua Tagovailoa?
If there was one overwhelmingly obvious failure on the Dolphins roster under Flores, it was the horrible coaching staff that Flores had. Square pegs being fit into round holes do not work. Of course, who knows, maybe they too were being asked to coach not to lose or get beat.
This is a different set of coaches and McDaniel has the pulse of his roster. He comes to Miami with an aggressive style of coaching that we see in other coaches from the Mike Shannahan tree. Now, we will see if being aggressive will pay off or put the players into making critical mistakes. Considering this staff seems to be teaching consistency and execution I would think they are better set for an aggressive system that is going to look a lot different.