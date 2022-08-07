Tua Tagovailoa has another big practice as Miami Dolphins head to TB
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are heading to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers to open their preseason and all eyes will be on Tua Tagovailoa.
Today marked about the fourth practice in a row that Tua has lit up the sessions for fans in attendance. Another deep pass to Tyreek Hill in tight coverage with Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland brought the fans to their feet.
Tua has been consistent and plugged in. He seems to have a solid grasp of the offense and continues to get better. Overall the entire offense has looked good so far in camp. A far cry from what it has been in the past.
Over the last decade, a common comment was “it always takes the offense time to get up to speed in camp”. This was said repeatedly as Miami’s offense struggled. It hasn’t been said this year. The offense has been on fire so far and Tagovailoa continues that push to prove his naysayers wrong.
Next week, we will get a better look at whether or not this offense is for real or not. No, not the preseason game that caps the week, it’s unlikely most of these starters will play more than a series. Miami will join the Buccaneers for joint practice sessions this week and that should give the Dolphins more of an evaluation period of their roster against players who don’t really care about locker room friendships.
It will also be the first time Miami will meet with Tom Brady following the NFL’s decision to take away two draft picks including next year’s first-round selection. Brady of course hasn’t been held accountable for his part in it all nor will he.
This is not to say that he will face a defense wanting to punish him, they won’t. It will be a practice series and ironic, nothing more.
For both offense and defense, the Buccaneers provide an excellent opportunity to address areas of need. The Bucs are good on both sides of the ball and full of talent. It will be a good test for Miami.