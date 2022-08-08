Should the Miami Dolphins trade for RB Kareem Hunt?
By Juan Vasquez
Star RB Kareem Hunt is holding in from team practice drills with the Browns and has requested a trade. Should the Miami Dolphins take a chance at a trade?
The Miami Dolphins offense in 2022 looks like a buzz saw on paper, a death wish for any defense that tries to cross it. And although the Dolphins have improved their RB room heavily, they still don’t have a #1 bell cow RB.
Raheem Mostert is a speed demon, Chase Edmonds is very solid, and Sony Michel was just part of a Superbowl run. But none of those guys can do what Kareem Hunt can do.
At 5’11” 216 lbs, Kareem Hunt is a tank bulldozing through guys at 4.6 speed. How many times have Dolphins fans seen a run gets stuffed for 3 yards or less in recent years?
If you had a dollar for every time it happened you would probably be investing that money somewhere.
Kareem Hunt can run through a brick wall and is probably the only RB2 in the league that shows little to no drop-off in the level of play after subbing in for Nick Chubb of all people. Nick Chubb is one of the best and most powerful RBs in this league, and his backup Kareem Hunt can do everything he can at the same level. INSANE.
Troubled past? Sure. Getting older? Yes. Still a stud? Duh. Better than any RB the Dolphins have had since Jay Ajayi? Without a doubt.
So why not take a chance with Kareem Hunt?
Kareem Hunt by the numbers, 2021:
- 78 Carries
- 386 Rush Yds
- 4.9 YPC
- 5 Rush TDs
- 74.4 Grade
Stats are provided by PFF.
Yes, not a big sample size, but RBs in Miami couldn’t score more TDs than him getting 70% more carries. You do the math to how his output would look like being the main back. 4.9 YPC is not something you can acquire every day.
Kareem Hunt by the numbers, 2020:
- 198 Carries
- 841 Rush Yds
- 4.2 YPC
- 6 Rush TDs
- 74.0 Grade
Stats provided by PFF.
I don’t know about you but Kareem Hunt looks like a high-end starter who has been playing a backup role with the Browns to me, he’s 27 years old but he hasn’t taken the beating of other starting RBs that are his age due to lack of reps.
Kareem Hunt is fresh and ready to go, I’m not saying the Dolphins should go give up picks for him without thinking. But they should talk to the Browns to at least consider it.
