Adam Shaheen finds himself buried on first Miami Dolphins depth chart
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins’ first depth chart of the season features a drop for Adam Shaheen which is a bit surprising considering he has played well.
As we head into the Miami Dolphins’ first preseason game week, the depth chart didn’t provide many surprises but a couple do stand out and one of those is Adam Shaheen.
Shaheen is scheduled to make just over $2 million his year but Miami would save around $1.8 if he doesn’t make the team eating only $33k. The Dolphins are not in a bad cap situation but every bit will help.
Shaheen is entering his sixth NFL season and has spent the last two years with Miami. He previously played in Chicago. In his two seasons with the Dolphins, he has 24 receptions and three touchdowns.
This year, it appears that Shaheen may be facing an uphill battle to make the roster. While I can’t speak with certainty, I have not heard anything about Shaheen being injured. In fact, Barry Jackson has stated that Shaheen hadn’t received many touches thus far in camp.
What I do know is that he is currently listed behind Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Hunter Long, and Cethan Carter in that order. If the Dolphins opt to keep four TEs, Shaheen needs to start making an impact.
Many have speculated that Shaheen might not make it to the final 53-man roster and that it would depend on whether or not McDaniel sees a need for four TEs on the roster. If he is in fact on the bubble, he can help his cause during this week join practices with the Buccaneers and any opportunity he is given in exhibition games.