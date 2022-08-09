What the Miami Dolphins can show at joint practice with Tampa Bay
The Miami Dolphins will have two joint practice sessions this week with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They will look to impress with their new look offense.
Mike McDaniel has shown thus far his offense will not be as vanilla as seen by past Miami Dolphins coordinators and head coaches.
Just starting the second week of training camp and we have seen Tua Tagovailoa throw multiple deep passes that would have led to touchdowns in a game.
What the Fins will look to show against the Bucs is that their offense is for real when it comes to making plays past 15 yards.
Seeing the Dolphins make similar plays that we have been seeing in practice against another’s team secondary will be very promising for what can be expected this upcoming season.
But in order for Tagovailoa to be able to make some of these throws, he will need some time for a play to develop.
This brings up something else that will be on watch. The Miami Dolphins offensive line. There have been certain practices thus far that our defensive front has looked impressive.
The hope with this is that the Fins defensive line is elite and not that the offensive line is weak. One big reason the Fins struggled mightily last season was because of such poor offensive line play.
They have added Terron Armstead that has seemed as advertised, and Connor Williams who played mostly guard for Dallas has moved to center.
Williams has had some issues with snapping the ball. Coaches have said they are feeling good about Williams correcting this issue.
Finally, the Miami Dolphins defense will look to prove they were not an anomaly during the second half of the 2021 season.
The Fins are practicing with a Super Bowl-level team. If they can show that their new acquisitions and offensive scheme can match somewhat with this team Dolfans can continue to be bullish on the trajectory of this football team.