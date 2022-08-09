Miami Dolphins Solomon Kindley’s place on the depth chart isn’t good
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins released their first depth chart of the Mike McDaniel era and it isn’t looking good for Solomon Kindley’s future.
There were a few surprises but not many when the chart came out but Kindley’s place on the depth chart could be a sign of things to come.
Coaches will often try and use a depth chart to motivate a player to do better but in this case, it could be a hint that Kindley is indeed on the fringe of making the 53-man roster, something we have talked about all off-season.
After a decent rookie season, Kindley slid back in his 2nd season. The 2020 4th-round pick has not lived up to his potential.
Kindley is listed as a right guard and finds himself behind Robert Hunt, as expected, and Robert Jones, not really expected. Jones was an undrafted free agent signing last season and if we are to believe that this depth chart is based on performance, Kindley needs to wake up.
On the other side of center, Adam Pankey is listed as the backup left guard and rookie Blaise Andries is listed third. Andries has drawn attention during camp for his sideline fun with the fans but that isn’t going to win him a spot. It will be interesting to see how he does in preseason game one.
Kindley only started two games last year for the Dolphins despite being available for 16 of the 17 games. He started 13 his rookie year.
With a couple of weeks left to make an impression, Kindley may be in his final fight for a roster spot.