5 players who are having a quiet or not good Miami Dolphins camp
By Brian Miller
Entering the 2022 off-season, there were high expectations for some Miami Dolphins players and not so high for others but some just haven’t shown up or shown up for the wrong reasons.
The Dolphins jettisoned Adam Shaheen earlier in the week after he fell to 5th on the TE depth chart. To be fair, Shaheen was going to be a longer shot than last year to make the roster considering the Dolphins brought back Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe and are expecting more from Hunter Long.
With Miami using a fullback who can swing down off-tackle to block, it seems as though Miami will only carry three TEs and Shaheen was, as we know now, the first man out.
Throughout camp, we are hearing about Tua Tagovailoa’s solid practices and even the new fan favorite Skylar Thompson who has turned heads enough to become a Twitter camp topic. Some players however are rarely mentioned by the media and when they are, it isn’t with many positives.
Sometimes fans see one thing and the media in attendance see something else but when you don’t regularly see a player being talked about, you have to wonder what is going on with that player. Here are some players that are either not being talked about much or are for the wrong reasons.