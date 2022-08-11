Miami Dolphins offense clicking in joint Tampa Bay practices and more
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins offense appears to be on fire today against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and apparently, Tua Tagovailoa is doing well.
Tua may be having one of his best days if the reports coming out of Tampa are correct. I’m not there. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports was nothing but positive.
Miami Dolphins personality Travis Wingfield said that he “lost count” on how many touchdowns Tua threw against the Buccaneers but noted it was more than five. Someone else said he threw six.
While this is still only practice sessions, this is the first time that the Mike McDaniel offense has gone against a different team and it appears to be working far better than some expected.
While Tua had a good day, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle also had good days.
One thing that was talked about earlier is that Austin Jackson was doing better at right tackle. Omar Kelly said he was holding his own against a good TB defensive front.
Miami’s defense wasn’t bad either but the star of practice was definitely Tua if we are to believe what they are saying about him on social media. Miami’s offense, including Tua drew compliments from Tampa beat writers.
Miami’s first preseason game will come on Saturday against the Buccaneers. Tua is expected to see little if any reps on Saturday night and we should see plenty of Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson, a player many fans are hoping makes the roster.
While Tua wasn’t perfect today, reports across the board indicate he was pretty close and that is all you can ask for at this point in training camp.