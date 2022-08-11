The truth about Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa has had an impressive start to Dolphins training camp ahead of his 3rd season. The new confidence and improved arm strength are paramount in what many hope is a breakout season for the young signal caller.
Since fans were allowed in the Baptist Health Training Complex, we’ve seen countless high-level throws from Tagovailoa.
The most popular ones to Tyreek Hill, a 65-yard bomb right in the bread basket, and a perfectly placed ball down the sideline between Xavien Howard & Jevon Holland:
We’ve also seen him connect on multiple deep passes in one on ones with tremendous touch and accuracy downfield:
Even rookie Erik Ezukanma has gotten in on the action, he’s also received a perfectly placed deep ball from Tagovailoa in 11 on 11’s:
And despite all of those clips surfacing around social media, there’s one throw in particular that has now become the most popular from Tua Tagovailoa’s training camp, and it’s hard to believe.
If you follow the Dolphins closely, you would know they’re in Tampa Bay this week for joint practices leading up to Saturday’s preseason game against the Buccaneers.
Wednesday was the first practice and Tua had a solid day. Didn’t turn the ball over, was efficient, and moved the ball.
However, Tua threw an incompletion in one on one drills and it’s the new laughing stock of the internet. Yes, you read that correctly, an INCOMPLETION in ONE on ONEs.
At the time of writing this, the video is about to eclipse 33,000 likes and has nearly 3 million views, and my mind is truly blown.
Tua had one of his best practices of the entire off-season today, throwing multiple touchdowns against an elite Tampa Bay defense, and of course, like always, the story is an incompletion from yesterday.
I haven’t experienced anything like this as far as hating on a QB goes, but it’s not gonna change until Tagovailoa does something about it on the field starting in September, and that’s the sad truth.
Luckily there’s only a month to go, Dolfans.