How did the Miami Dolphins look practicing with Tampa Bay
The Miami Dolphins finished their joint practice sessions with Tampa Bay on Thursday. There were some good takeaways and some worrisome issues.
After two days of practicing with the Buccaneers, the Dolphins’ defense looked stout on both days. Granted, on the second day, Tom Brady was not on the practice field for personal reasons.
Still, the Miami Dolphins’ defense was impressive. They recorded multiple sacks against Tom Brady on day one.
Per Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the defense was doing a good job at bothering the future HOF QB.
Defensive end, Emmanuel Ogbah continued his strong training camp by recording multiple pressures. Which was a good bounce back as he struggled on 1 v 1 drills against 2020 first-round pick Tristan Wirfs.
On the opposite end of overall good performance from the defense, Noah Igbinoghene was the weak link.
With Trill Williams being a stand-out early on in training camp Igbinoghene may not have many more chances to show this coaching staff he deserves to be the number four cornerback.
The Miami Dolphins offense has been a large talking point not only in South Florida but has also made some national noise.
The first joint session did not show the big chunk plays fans got used to seeing while Tua Tagovailoa faced the Fins defense.
Instead, it was toned down to more intermediate routes. On the second day of joint practices, Tagovailoa was able to find the endzone more consistently compared to the first.
This could be an indicator that adjustments can be made with this offense day-to-day. Tyreek Hill is still showing he is a top-five receiver in this league with his quick cuts that can go for large gains.
One issue that was seen on both days was the run offense never got going. They were stuffed multiple times.
No reason to overreact as Tampa Bay had one of the best run defenses last season.
The Miami Dolphins will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their preseason opener on Saturday. Tom Brady will not be available for that game. Tagovailoa could potentially also sit out for the opener.