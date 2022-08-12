NFL quarterback rankings mid-camp: Here is where Tagovailoa lands
By Wesley Minke
Midway through training camps, we have a better idea of where some quarterbacks may or should land on an NFL quarterback rankings.
There has been quite a bit of hype surrounding many training camp videos released around the NFL. These teams each have released videos showing off their number one guy, even though the fans might not fully support them.
Such has been the case in Miami, where it seems that fans have actually turned a page and are now fully onboard with Tua Tagovailoa as the future. The opposite is the case in Pittsburgh where reports have surfaced that Mitchell Trubisky has been struggling.
However, we can never put our full faith into what we hear throughout training camp because it is just that. We can listen and learn of who has been thriving so far, but we have to remember that come actual game time, we will see who shows up.
The other thing to look out for throughout this NFL QB Ranking is to judge how much we can trust that the guy will hold off his competition whether close or not close. The other thing to keep an eye on the closer we get to the season is how much a team values preparing a rookie versus winning now with a veteran.
Without further ado, here are my 1-32 NFL QB Rankings for the 2022 NFL season.