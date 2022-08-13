5 Miami Dolphins players you should be excited to see play tonight
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins run out onto the field tonight it will mark the first game played under new head coach Mike McDaniel and a return to football.
Miami fans are waiting to find out who will be playing and who will be taking the night off. We can expect many of the starters to not play tonight or at the very least play a series or two before they take the rest of the night off.
The energy won’t diminish though. There are plenty of players that fans should keep a close eye on and they could be exciting options to watch when they are on the field.
Aside from the players in this list, fans should also be excited to see Mike McDaniel coach his first game in the NFL as a head coach. How he utilized time management, player substitutions, and even to some small degree, in-game adjustments.
Miami will not have put a game plan into place tonight but we still should see how McDaniel handles himself and how well Josh Boyer is handling the defense without Brian Flores.
For the most part, there are quite a few players that Miami fans want to get better looks at but for today, we look at five who could stand out or at the very least should draw your attention.