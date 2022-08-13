Miami Dolphins get a preseason win but it wasn’t exactly pretty
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are 1-0 under Mike McDaniel and all it took was a full 60 minutes of exhibition football and a well-timed, time-out.
Skipping to the end, the Buccaneers drove the field in the final two minutes setting up a 38-yard field goal. It was a drive that saw Tampa pick up a 3rd and 30 in two plays to extend the drive and eventually land in a position to make the game-winning field goal. Instead, the kicker bounced off the left upright.
Now we can move back in time to look over the game as a whole. The Dolphins got off to a quick start that lasted one series on defense and one on offense, then the offense did nothing and the defense gave up 14 points.
Miami got it going late in the first half when they forced two turnovers and scored two touchdowns including a defensive fumble recovery by Sam Eguavoen. The two scores and turnovers all happened in the span of about a minute and put the Dolphins ahead at the half, 20-14.
In the 2nd half, Miami came out strong again but it was the Bucs who clawed back into the lead. Miami would kick a game-leading field goal, Jason Sanders 4th on the day.
Skylar Thompson played the entire football game and at times, he looked like he could push Teddy Bridgewater for the backup job but he was still unsteady at times as well and missed some open throws. Overall, he finished with a very solid 20 completions on 28 attempts for 218 yards and a touchdown. He threw no interceptions and was sacked three times.
While Thompson stood out, Noah Igbinoghene did as well but for different reasons. He didn’t have a very good game continuing the bad practice sessions he had earlier this week as well.
While this is just a preseason game that did not include many starters, it was surprising how bad the Dolphins’ running game looked given the Mike McDaniel background. Yes, Terron Armstead and Connor Williams didn’t play on the line and Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds also sat out but the Dolphins totaled 49 yards with 27 yards coming on the legs of Myles Gaskin and his four carries and 25 yards on three runs by Thompson.
This is an area that many expected a lot more from but didn’t get to see tonight. Still, a victory is a victory.
INJURY NOTE: Trill Williams left the game on the final defensive series from an apparent leg injury. He pounded the ground in frustration and was helped off the field. We should know more in the next day or two.