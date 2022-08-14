Miami Dolphins cornerback options after Trill Williams injury
After a 26-24 win in Tampa Bay, the Miami Dolphins experienced a loss at cornerback, Trill Williams, that may have them looking to add a new player.
The Fins won in the last seconds against the Buccaneers after a missed field goal attempt from 49-yards out, but before Miami Dolphins fans started celebrating, earlier in the fourth quarter, Trill Williams suffered an apparent leg injury.
Williams was seen in tears from either the pain or the moment of the possibility his season is over for Miami.
Per David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Williams was seen leaving the stadium on crutches.
Trill Williams has been a standout player during training camp thus far. He was seen as a player that could have won the number four cornerback role.
He was competing with 2020 first-round pick, Noah Igbinoghene. The Miami Dolphins’ depth at cornerback has been shaky but Williams has been the bright spot.
Tampa Bay was able to carve the secondary most of the night. Most secondary starters for the Fins did not play.
But it allowed coaches to view the depth pieces available at the defensive back positions. Safe to say they need help.
An injury to a starter in this unit may spell disaster for the overall defense. This may lead the Miami Dolphins to look at the free agent market.
Coach Mike McDaniel said during the postgame conference about the depth at cornerback, “but I know Chris [Grier] and his staff is probably – I saw he had his backpack on – so he has probably already started to look at it just in case we get unforeseen or really any bad news.”
While the Fins still have undrafted rookie Kader Kohue who will seemingly have more opportunities to show what he is capable of due to this injury.
Free agents available are, three-time Pro Bowler Joe Haden, former All-Pro Chris Harris, and A.J. Bouye.
The Miami Dolphins and fans hope to see Trill Williams back on the field soon. But for now, looking elsewhere for help may be prudent.