Miami Dolphins Trill Williams out for year with torn ACL
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins got bad news today when they learned that Trill Williams suffered a torn ACL making a tackle during Saturday night’s preseason game.
Williams had an MRI earlier today and the worst was concluded. Williams was having a very good camp and while we can’t say for certain that he was a lock to make the roster, given the team’s depth and the quality of practices he has produced, he was definitely on track.
According to ProFootballReference.com, Williams appeared in one game for the Dolphins last season. The youngster out of Syracuse was visibly upset after the injury occurred, punching the ground in frustration.
If there is good news out of any of this, it is that modern medicine should enable him to heal and recover as many have. He is young and at the forefront of his career. Hopefully, he comes back ready to compete in 2023. There is a lot to like about his upside.
With Williams out, Miami will have to look to the free agent market to find a replacement. They are already thin at the position.
Free agent possibilities to replace Williams are numerous depending on what Miami wants. If they look at a veteran corner, Trae Wayans, Joe Haden, and A.J. Bouye lead the over 30 groups. Miami could look for someone younger.
The Dolphins currently do not have Byron Jones on the field as he recovers from an off-season procedure. Xavien Howard will see limited time this preseason as well and the Dolphins haven’t seen much to be excited about with Noah Igbinoghene.