4 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins 1st preseason game
By Matt Serniak
Two nights ago, the Miami Dolphins played their first football game since January. Things are totally different with how the team is operating, who is on the team and how they go about business.
Yes, some things looked like they haven’t changed but it was a lot of fun just watching them out there doing their thing. It made me feel good. There is a ton of stuff that can and will be broken down by countless people at this site and others. Here are four things we learned from last night’s game.
There was some loose talk that maybe Tua Tagovailoa would get a series or two but when the Miami Dolphins issued their inactive list that idea was squashed. The Dolphins kept many key players out and I have no problem with that. There are still two games left in the preseason and four more joint practices to get everyone close to or right on the same page. I expect to see Tua and most of the others in next week’s game.
This was the first time seeing Mike McDaniel out as the head coach. He looked like he belonged. His wardrobe, which I’ll get to later, was a bit different but it was him. He’s 100% authentic when he’s doing anything. I can appreciate that.
There were positives that happened in the game that has given us all a little bit of hope that maybe this regime knows what it’s doing. But there were also some of the same problems we’ve seen for years that showed up again. Glass was half full here but so many starters weren’t playing. There is no way I believe if the starters played some units would have looked as bad as they did.
Anyway, on to the list.