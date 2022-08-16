Miami Dolphins get their Tuesday cuts out of the way early
By Brian Miller
NFL teams have until 4:00 pm eastern time today to cut from 90 to 85 players. The Miami Dolphins have already made their moves.
In a team released message on social media, the Dolphins have moved on from four players while placing another on injured reserve.
The released players:
- DeVonte Dedmon – WR
- Cole Banwart – OL
- Jordan Williams – DL
- Tito Ellis – CB
The players put on IR
- Adam Shaheen – TE
Fans were hoping to see more from Dedmon who was a standout returner in the CFL but he couldn’t make the transition to the NFL quick enough for the Miami coaches. Dedmond will probably find a home on another team because there is a lot of upside and potential but he may not make it on anyone’s final 53.
Tito Ellis is a mild surprise only because of the depth issues that Miami has at cornerback. With the injury to Trill Williams the addition of Mackensie Alexander doesn’t fully add to the depth on the roster.
Adam Shaheen as we know, was traded to Houston, failed his physical, was sent back to Miami, held out of Saturday’s practice and now, is on the IR. It will be interesting to see how this plays out the rest of the year. Will he be eligible to return at some point and do the Dolphins want him back?
Considering that he was traded, it is more likely that Miami will at some point come to a medical compensation and then release him.
The Dolphins next round of cuts won’t come until next week.
Jerome Baker sends a criptic Tweet that has fans wondering what is going on.
Earlier this morning, Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker sent a tweet with 4 consecutive broken heart emojis and nothing more. Fans have been speculating as to what that could mean and here are some of the questions they have been asking.
- Could this simply be that players are being cut today?
- Could a friend of his have been among the cuts?
- Is there something going on behind the scenes we have yet to see?