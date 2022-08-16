Miami Dolphins pre-season: Got that ‘dawg in em’ rankings
By Juan Vasquez
Miami Dolphins football is back! even though it’s just pre-season we’re already taking note of players that are showing big hustle trying to make the final cut.
Every week I’ll be highlighting the top Miami Dolphins players that showed they “got that dawg in them” on the field, by showing hustle, grit, determination, team-first focus, and an unmatched will to make the most of every chance they get.
Our pre-season edition of these rankings has a twist:
There are only 53 roster spots in the final cut and the size of each team is about double that now, not everybody gets a fair shot in practice. So when they get their few shots in the chamber out on the field, they better make the most of it.
And that is what I had an eye out for during the game, and then watching the film back.
Miami Dolphins – Got that dawg in em’ rankings – Preseason week 1:
#4) Elijah Campbell – S:
Everyone that watched the pre-season game this past weekend knows about the incredible INT Elijah Campbell came up with between his legs, but he was all over the field in the snaps he got to play. Apart from that acrobatic INT, Campbell also had 3 tackles and 2 passes deflected.
Campbell runs angry towards the player he’s going to tackle, when targeted on a pass he played the ball with hard physicality but perfect timing. Key attributes for a physical DB to not be a flag machine.