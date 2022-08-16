Why the Miami Dolphins offense throwing 6 INTs in practice is good news
By Juan Vasquez
The Miami Dolphins offense had a tough showing today with 6 Interceptions in practice according to reports, but this is good news.
Since camp started the Miami Dolphins offense has come in blazing hot led by QB Tua Tagovailoa, and after burning through the Bucs defense this past week they proved it wasn’t by coincidence. But the Dolphins’ defense also got burnt by Tampa Bay with no Tom Brady, and that was worrisome.
Not only in practice but also in the first preseason game, and even though most of the #1s on defense didn’t play, a lot of depth guys who get many reps in the regular season were out there looking bad.
Only the first preseason game I know, but tackling and broken coverages were themes of last year’s defense in the 1st half of the regular season as well. And the last thing this team can afford to do is start slow.
Today the Miami Dolphins defense fought back, balance is key:
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa threw 3 Interceptions but that’s no reason to overreact either, the growing pattern for him so far in camp has been excellent. And him getting checked by the defense helps him tighten up his game, not get too comfortable.
Of course, if Tua makes a pattern out of days like this it’s a different conversation, but one day like this is a mental check. And it’s healthy to sharpen his game moving forward.
It’s also a great mental check for the defense, they realized the Dolphins’ offense looking that good wasn’t their fault when the Bucs’ defense got torched last week.
But the defense also knew they had to come back swinging if they want to maintain a top-tier level this year because there are a lot of firepowers in the AFC, it’s not just Miami.
