Miami Dolphins: 3 players who could make NFL Top 100 in 2023
Which Miami Dolphins players could we see making their NFL Top 100 List debut in 2023? Here are three possible candidates for next year’s iteration.
The NFL is in the midst of releasing this year’s version of their Top 100 Players List, something that they are doing in segments throughout the rest of the month of August. The first 50 were released this past Sunday, and there happened to be a couple of Miami Dolphins players featured in the exclusive club.
Coming in at number 63 was Jaylen Waddle, who was of course absent from the list in 2021 during his rookie season, but turned enough heads with his record-breaking catch performance to shoot all the way up in to the low 60s on this year’s iteration.
Just seven spots later (and about 20 too low), Xavien Howard was the second Miami Dolphins player to make an appearance as he landed at number 56. That is a 39-spot drop for the cornerback who still displays game-changing ability on Sundays, and fans in Miami are not happy about the disrespect.
The top 50 will be revealed in sections over the next few weeks, and there figures to be two more Dolphins players that show up on the list in Terron Armstead and Tyreek Hill, with the latter placing in the top-20 in each of the last three versions.
So which players could be next? Who might earn enough respect from his peers by this time next year in order to be placed in the elite club?
Here are three Miami Dolphins players who could make their debut on the NFL Top 100 List in 2023: